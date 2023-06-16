Tour of Switzerland, the cyclist Gino Mäder dies at the age of 26

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we must announce the passing of Gino Mäder, who lost his battle to recover from the serious injuries sustained. Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.” Team Bahrain announced death by Gino Mäder.

The Swiss rider, 26 years old, had gone off the road yesterday during the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerland falling into a ravine at very high speed. Mäder subsequently underwent cardiopulmonary resuscitation, before being rushed to hospital.

Read also: Zurich-Race Across Limit: together in support of Caregivers

And today came the tragic response: “Despite your best efforts of the phenomenal staff of the Chur hospital, Gino didn’t make it to overcome this, his latest and greatest challenge, and at 11:30 we said goodbye to one of our team’s shining lights. Gino was an extraordinary athlete, an example of determination, a valued member of our team and the entire cycling community. His talent, dedication and passion for the sport have inspired us all”, concludes the Team moved.

Subscribe to the newsletter

