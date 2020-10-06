Upgrade
Cycling Geraint Thomas, one of Giro’s favorite favorites, hit a drink bottle, fell and broke his hips

October 6, 2020
Thomas will have to leave Italy in the middle of the tour.

Road cycling A British pedaler who was still at the top of the Italian tour over the weekend Geraint Thomas suspend competition. His stable confirmed this this afternoon.

Thomas, one of the race’s pre-favorites, drove over the drink bottle and crashed ominously on Monday’s stage. He missed the tip for more than 12 minutes. A fracture was found in Thomas’ hips, forcing him to stay aside.

The winner of the 2018 Tour of France fell out of the top fight with a crash.

Italian the fourth stage of the race, Catania-Villafranco Tirrena, measuring 140 kilometers, is being trampled on today. Finland Jaakko Hänninen is ranked 40th in the race before Tuesday’s contract.

A small fracture was found in Thomas’ pelvis in the descriptions.­Picture: Luca Bettini / AFP

