Glasgow – Filippo Ganna is world champion in the individual pursuit for the sixth time. Ganna tops won the gold medal at the cycling world championships on track in Glasgow. The blue champion in comeback imposed himself recovering a second in the last lap and closing with a time of 4:01.976 mocking the English Daniel Bigham, silver at +0.054.

the blue, in the last km he recovered 2” of disadvantage with a progression that smells of enterprise, beating the Briton by only 54 thousandths and thus conquering his sixth world success in the specialty. On the other hand, Jonathan Milan climbs the third step of the podium, clearly imposing himself in the duel for bronze with the Portuguese Ivo Oliveira. “I am really satisfied -said the new blue world champion at the end of the match- I’m really proud. I didn’t want to do the individual pursuit because I wanted to focus on the road time trial, but I thought: ‘now we’re in the dance, let’s dance’. Everyone was excited about this fight, we did some great times.”