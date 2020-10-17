Cycling Ganna rocked Dennis in the time trial duel, Jaakko Hänninen already focused on Sundays

The bumps of the previous days have plagued Hänn.

Time trial Italian world champion Filippo Ganna pedaled around Italy for the third stage win on Saturday. Ganna defeated her Australian teammate in a 34.1-mile time trial Rohan Dennis In 26 seconds.

The big successes of the stage were also the third trampled by the United States Brandon McNulty and the sixth endured Portugal Joao Almeida. McNulty rose from 11th place to fourth overall, and Almeida, who leads the overall race, reaffirmed his position at the top of the race.

Jaakko Hänninen drove without pressure to 94th place. He already focused on the final climbs of Sunday’s heavy 185-kilometer leg.

“The first two days of the bumps have bothered me, but now I can already sleep on both sides. The heartburn of the previous days also makes it easier, ”Hänninen told the good news.