French author René Fallet has stated that when there is no roundabout in France, disaster is at the door.

This year, the coronavirus delayed the start of the Tour by two months, but the race is set to take off on its original scale on the route released last October.

The first The tour was run in 1903. The race was in exceptional circumstances as early as 1914: the race started on the same day as the Crown Prince of Austria. Franz Ferndinand was murdered in Sarajevo.

The political assassination triggered a chain reaction that followed World War I. Germany declared war on France eight days after the end of the Tour.

The 1919 competition had symbolic significance. France had lost both the regions of Alsace and Lorraine to Germany in the war of 1870, and as a result of this humiliation, the Tour was initially established to elevate the condition of the entire nation.

Now France had regained the territories – and, of course, the two stages of the detour ran through these regions.

The competition was fierce. The war had prevented drivers from training and ruined the French road. The average speed of the tour was the worst in history, at 24,056 kilometers per hour.

Twenty a year later the Tour was trampled under war again. Germany, Italy and Spain, which had already waged its own civil war, were already missing from the race, and the race ended just a month before the start of World War II.

During the war, France was occupied by Nazi Germany. The Germans put pressure on L’Auto, the magazine responsible for arranging the Tour, and its editors-in-chief Jacques Goddet to organize a tour – in vain.

In 1942, the French newspaper La France socialiste set up a week-long substitute competition called Circuit de France. It was attended by 69 riders from six international teams, but the arrangements failed in many ways.

The following year, L’Auto agreed to hold a race prize called the Grand Prix du Tour de France, which consisted of nine one-day races. Goddet stressed that it was not about touring France, even though the winner of the overall race received a yellow shirt at the end of the season.

This race was scheduled to take place again in 1944. However, the occupation had time to end before that, and L’Auto magazine was disbanded in favor of the Nazis. At the same time, Tour’s rights to organize were transferred to the French State.

The rights were fought for by two consortia, each organizing five-stage demonstration competitions called La Course du Tour de France and La Ronde de France. The former took the win.

It was organized by Goddet’s new magazine L’Équipe and its partner Le Parisien Libéré, so the same man continued in the background of the Tour from 1947 onwards.

Muina in times, Tour arrangements have been more conventional, but as competition has evolved over the decades, exceptional solutions have been seen from the current perspective.

Jumbo-Visma driver Tom Dumoulin is Team Ineos ’number one challenger to Egan Bernal.

For example, in 1905–1912, the winner of the overall competition was decided on the basis of ranking points instead of time. Between 1930 and 1961, the competition was held between national teams. In addition, until 1937, individual amateurs were involved.

He returned to the national team competition in 1967–1968, but since then only professional teams have been seen on the line.

The structure of the competition has also varied. In the early years there were less than ten stages, but during the 1920s the number increased to more than twenty. Yet in the races of 1958, 1969 and 1970, for example, drivers had no days off at all.

The first team driving type stages were seen in 1927 and the first time trial in 1934. The following year there were as many as six tempo stages: three personal and three team time trials. Also in 1936, there were a total of five team runs.

The length of the race has also varied. The longest detour in France in history was trampled in 1926, when the route had a length of 5,750 kilometers. This year, the length is 3,470 kilometers.

Bernal and Dumoul as winning favorites on this year’s Tour

This year’s Tour starts on Saturday in Nice. Until the finish line, the Champs-Élysées are likely to survive fewer drivers than usual, as pandemic quarantines have taxed stables earlier in the season, as have crashes.

Risks can be taken especially by those drivers who now have less time than usual to look for a contract for next season.

This year’s race route is even more mountainous than usual, and the decisive second to last leg will be run as a downhill run. There is no team time trial at all.

Team Ineosin Egan Bernal defend last year’s victory alone when the British duo Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas was left out of the team. Top opponents include Jumbo-Visma drivers Tom Dumoulin and last year’s Vueltan winner, a former hill jumper Primož Roglič, which, however, crashed in the Dauhinée before the Tour.

Also Groupama-FDJ Thibault Pinot’ta you should keep an eye on it, especially on long climbs. Nairo Quintana the name has been featured in the betting, but the driver of the Arkéa-Samsic stable left Dauphinée due to back problems.