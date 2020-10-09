Unfortunately, that was to be expected. For several weeks, the Covid-19 threat has been hovering over the Queen of the Classics, Paris-Roubaix. Since the regional prefect Michel Lalande spoke at the end of September, speaking at the microphone of France Bleu Nord about his “questions” about the holding of such an event in the midst of a health crisis, many people were wondering about its behavior. . This time, it’s official, it will not take place on October 25 as it had been decided after its cancellation in April. In a press release Amaury Sport organization (ASO) thus warned: “At the request of the Prefect of the North, Prefect of the Hauts de France and following the announcement Thursday of Olivier Véran, Minister of Solidarity and Health, placing the Metropolis European Lille (MEL) on high alert, the 118th edition of Paris-Roubaix (UCI WorldTour) and the 1st edition of Paris-Roubaix Women (UCI Women’s WorldTour) which were to take place on October 25, will not be organized. “

Christian Prudhomme, organizer of the event and director of the Tour de France did not hide his disappointment: “We are disappointed and sad to have to give up the queen of the classics. But we obviously understand and accept the prefect’s decision. The priority goes to people’s health. “

The organizers of the Hell of the North had nevertheless tried to find solutions to escape this verdict. A health protocol had even been considered with a filtering of spectators, cobbled sectors prohibited to the public and a closed door at the velodrome. Not enough in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis. Famous for its terrifying cobblestone areas, the best known of which is the Arenberg gap, Paris-Roubaix, which was created in 1896, is one of the five “monuments” of the cycling season. To date three of these monuments have already been able to take place (Milan-Sanremo, Tour of Lombardy, Liège-Bastogne-Liège), it remains to be seen whether the Tour of Flanders, announced on October 18, will be able to be held?

A decidedly special end of the season with many twists and turns.