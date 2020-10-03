D.he 103rd edition of the Giro d’Italia should have been a double festival in red-white-green and green-white-red. Hungary and Italy share the national tricolor, only the stripes are arranged horizontally in one case, lengthways in the other and mirror-inverted. The start should have been made on May 9th with an individual time trial of almost nine kilometers in Budapest, with arrival in the picturesque Buda Castle District. Then two flat stages of around 200 kilometers each were planned: first from Budapest west to Györ, then along the northern shore of Lake Balaton, from Székesfehérvár to Nagykanizsa. As a hilly obstacle on the first two long stages, the driver field would only have had to deal with the correct pronunciation of the Magyar place names.





Matthias Rüb Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta, based in Rome.

Because of the pandemic, the Grande Partenza in Hungary has not happened. Instead, the Giro, which had to be postponed to autumn, starts on October 3rd in Sicily: with a 15-kilometer individual time trial from Monreale down to the capital, Palermo. And instead of rolling in for several days on the Alföld, the Hungarian lowlands, with mass sprints to the finish line, it is now on the third day to reach the mountain at around 1,800 meters above sea level up to the Etna volcano.

After moving to the mainland on October 6, the route will essentially follow the original plan. For the canceled stages in Hungary, two additional ones were added on the Adriatic coast and in Abruzzo. The 21 stages include three short and flat individual time trials, six flat stages with sprint finishes, six sections through medium-difficult terrain and six stages with mountain finishes, including the three “king’s stages” in the Alps from October 21st to 24th, with climbs including the Stilfser Joch (2757 meters) and to the Colle dell’Agnello (2744 meters). The tour ends on October 25 in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, with a 15.7 kilometer individual time trial from Cernusco sul Naviglio to the center of Milan. At 3,486.5 kilometers, the Giro this year is even longer than the Tour de France, by 2.3 kilometers.

Corona worries

But that’s not the only reason why people in Italy are looking particularly at France this year, where the “Grande Boucle” took place earlier than the Giro. Will it also be possible in Italy, where the coronavirus introduced from China had raged the earliest and worst at first in Europe, to successfully hold a major professional sport event lasting several weeks under the conditions of the ongoing pandemic?

The epidemiological situation in Italy is currently significantly better than in France or even in Spain, where the Vuelta a España is to begin on October 20. But the number of confirmed new infections is also rising again in Belpaese, and concerns about the inevitable second wave of the pandemic are growing.

In Sicily, since Wednesday, people over the age of six are required to wear mouth and nose protection, even outdoors, as soon as they approach someone with whom they do not live in the same household. Anyone entering from abroad must register on the region’s website or contact a doctor. Rapid tests are to be offered at ports and airports. In the southern Italian region of Campania, it has been mandatory to wear masks outdoors since last week. All over Italy, mouth and nose protection must be worn in closed rooms, in shops and on public transport, and in busy squares and streets there is a general mask requirement from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Sagan is supposed to create tension

So that excitement and fun are not forgotten out of sheer worry, the Slovak star Peter Sagan appears as a special advertising medium for the Giro. The three-time road world champion and seven-time winner of the points classification at the Tour de France is finally making his debut at the Giro at the age of 30. In four great video spots, shot in Milan, Sagan gives a tailor, a singer, a cook and an artist – and above all a lover of Italy and the Giro.

At the Tour de France this year, Sagan missed out, as Bora-hansgrohe’s Giro team captain he now has some catching up to do in his “adopted home”. Even if not with a view to the overall ranking. As presumed favorites, they for their part have to make up for: the British Geraint Thomas, who was sorted out at Ineos for the Tour de France as well as his compatriot Chris Froome, and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), who missed his 2018 (and on Froome wants to catch up on overall Giro victory; the Dane Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), who at the age of 35 wants to finally climb onto the podium in a Grand Tour; and of course local hero Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), who at the age of 35 will fight for the “Maglia Rosa” again and possibly, like five years ago, wants to make it to the finish, this time in Milan.