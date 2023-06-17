Cycling | Dozens of cyclists were turned away as a result of a strange hoax

31 cyclists were disqualified in the “Baby Giro” because of a cruel scam.

Even 31 road cyclists were disqualified from the Giro d’Italia under-23 race due to a strange act, reports the news agency Reuters.

Spectators observing the event recorded on video when dozens of participants held on to the moving motor vehicles and rode forward on the ride they gave.

“Scandal! Cyclists were discus for holding on to vehicles,” a confused Twitter user updated.

To the special the athletes of 15 different teams were guilty of the towing act. Among the discus athletes was, among others, a promising Belgian Tijl De Deckerwhose team commented on what happened:

“Tijl De Decker is not competing today. Well, the reason is a childish sin, the like of which he will never commit again.”

The cycling event called “Baby Giro” is an annual international competition for people under the age of 23. It will be held this year from the 11th to the 18th. June.