Cycling Downhill cyclist Gee Atherton descends a video from a huge slate quarry, finally jumps 25 meters

An English cyclist at first considered the quarry too dangerous.

English cyclist Gee Atherton posted a video on Youtube where he down a mountain bike down the edge of a huge quarry.

The Slate Line was filmed at the Atherton Wincillate quarry in Aberlleffen, Wales.

Atherton has known the place for a long time, but considered it too dangerous a destination. In January, he climbed up to the quarry and wondered that maybe a downsizing might be possible, though.

Bicycle route the design of the slate platform required a lot of preparation. The slate is slippery and sharp and there are drops and quarries on each side where the cyclist can plunge. Atherton describes the decline Pinkbikeon the site.

“The fear at the top of the route is incredible. You balance on the edge of the mountain and it feels like as soon as you start moving, you drift straight to the bottom and crush to pieces, ”Atherton described his pre-descent feelings.

Sharp and slab-like slate made driving very difficult, so Atherton had to force himself to drive hard.

“As soon as you start moving, the whole surface of the mountain moves with you. It’s like an avalanche trying to pull down, and very sharp slate is flying everywhere. ”

At the end of the video, Atherton makes another incredible jump that measures 81 feet, or about 25 meters.

Downhill cycling the two-time world champion has been shocked in the past with similar videos.

In the Ridgeline video, Atherton treaded down a very narrow grassy mountainside in Snowdonia National Park in North Wales.