Cycling | Doping testers skeptical – the leader of the race was tested four times in two days

Jonas Vingegaard, leader of the Tour of France, says he understands the skepticism due to the history of the sport.

French for the Dane leading the tour For Jonas Vingegaard four doping tests were conducted in two days, reports news agency Reuters.

According to Reuters, one of the tests was conducted an hour before Wednesday’s time trial, where Vingegaard pedaled 1.38 faster than the race’s runner-up Tadej Pogačar.

The first of the four tests were done on Tuesday and the last on Wednesday.

Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma assures that they are satisfied that their number one driver is under scrutiny.

“It suits us perfectly. We have actually asked the International Cycling Union to do this,” said a spokesman for Vingegaard’s team Jumbo-Visma.

Pogačar, who pedals in the UAE Emirates team, was also tested with his teammates before Wednesday’s stage.

French in the all-around, the leader of the overall competition is tested every day, as well as the winner of each stage.

Vingegaard assured that he understands that he and Pogačari are viewed with skepticism due to their superior performances.

“I completely understand that. We have to be skeptical because of the past or the same thing will happen again,” Vingegaard said in a press conference after Sunday’s stage.

After Wednesday’s stage, Vingegaard was asked a doping-related question again.

“I understand that it’s hard to trust cycling, but I think everything is different than it was 20 years ago. I can say from my heart that I wouldn’t take anything that I wouldn’t give to my daughter and I wouldn’t let her touch the medicine,” Vingegaard said.

Vingegaard’s comments from the past suggest that there are more doping scandals in the history of the Tour de France. In 1998, a massage therapist from the Festina team was caught at customs with 400 ampoules of doping substances in his cargo.

Festina was eventually thrown out of the Tour when the team admitted that the riders had been offered doping. Later, doping was also found in the possession of the TVM team.

Between 1999 and 2005, he won the Tour de France seven times Lance Armstrong on the other hand, confessed to doping in 2013. The winnings were taken away from him after the confession.