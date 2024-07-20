Cycling | Diaper pants and hole saddles – This way the pressure on the buttock is relieved

Lotta Henttala competed in Italy in March. Henttala recommends using bike fitting services so that the adjustments are optimal.

Professional cyclist Lotta Henttala knows what kind of problems the wrong type of saddle can cause. An expert tells you what a good saddle is like and how to choose it.

“I have there is a hole in the saddle, no matter which model. Then there will be no pressure on the tissues”, Lotta Henttala tells about the most important detail of the saddle to him.

Henttala is one of Finland’s most successful road cyclists. He sits in the saddle between 10 and 30 hours a week. He hasn’t suffered from saddle problems, but he knows racing partners whose problems caused by the saddle have turned out to be very serious.