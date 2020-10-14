Upgrade
Cycling Demare was again the strongest in Giro’s tight fight, Jaakko Hänninen was in the lead for a minute

October 14, 2020
In the overall race, Hänninen rose two notches to 49th place.

Groupama-FDJ tension cannon Arnaud Demare already grabbed his fourth stage victory in this year’s road cycling tour of Italy, the Giro d’Italia. The Frenchman decided on Wednesday’s 11th stage victory in the final race before Slovakia Peter Sagania and Colombia Alvaro Jose Hodegia.

The Finnish team leader at Groupama-FDJ is a Finn Jussi Veikkanen.

Joao Almeida held the position of leader of the overall competition. The difference between the Portuguese and the Dutch Wilco Kelderman is 34 seconds.

Finland Jaakko Hänninen was in the 81st goal, bending to the top drivers in the minute. In the overall race, Hänninen rose two notches to 49th place.

“Today I was on the plain again to help others. At the same time, this was a leg opening after yesterday’s hard day. Groupama-FDJ kept the control of the AG2R La Mondiale stable well, ”Hänninen stated in a press release from the Finnish club TWD-Länken.

The roundabout crossed halfway. On Thursday, cyclists will drive a 204-mile stretch.

