Cycling Cyclists were driven in the middle of motorists on Kulosaari – drifting and overtaking caused accidents

Pyöräkatu is a new type of street in Finland, and the traffic rules are not yet clear to everyone.

Cyclists are not satisfied with the introduction of the new cycle path on Kulosaari Park Road. Cars are said to be constantly driving too hard and overtaking cyclists, which could lead to dangerous situations.

On a bike path, cars and bikes drive in the same lane, but cars should drive at the pace of cyclists. However, skipping is not prohibited.

Kulosaari Park Road is Helsinki’s first bike street, and it was opened this spring.

Helsinki city ​​cycling coordinator Oskari Kaupinmäki confirms that the transition to a cycle path has not gone smoothly. According to him, the biggest reason for the problems is the construction site of the Kipparlahti metro bridge, from which additional through traffic is diverted to Puistotie.

“Pyöräkatu is a new solution in Finland. It requires getting used to both cyclists and especially motorists, ”says Kaupinmäki.

He says the traffic solution has been applied directly from the Dutch model. There bike streets have been used for years.

“One aspect is that not all cyclists are used to driving in the middle of cars. It may seem scary at first, ”Kaupinmäki ponders.

Helsinki Executive Director of Cyclists Henni Ahvenlammen it seems that it will take time to get used to the changes in the Road Traffic Act that came into force last summer.

“It is hoped that the city and the state will ensure that all road users receive more information about the new types of streets and how the traffic culture should be developed,” Ahvenlampi adds.

He says he has received reports of situations where cars overtake people on a bike, even if there is no space in the bypass. In this case, the oncoming cyclist is in danger. There have also been complaints about speeding cars.

Cycling Coordinator According to Kaupinmäki, the city is trying to solve the current situation in which through traffic is directed to the cycle path.

There are also signs on the park road urging cyclists to keep pace. In addition, the message has been conveyed on social media.

If there is a lot of feedback on unsafe traffic behavior, Kaupinmäki says that police surveillance can also be used.