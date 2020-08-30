Cycling Cyclists were criticized by the organizers of the tour around France after the chaotic opening stage: “Obviously it wasn’t dangerous and spectacular enough”

This year The tour of France began on Saturday even in heavy rain from time to time. Heavy rain made the landings and tight turns of the opening stage in the vicinity of Nice at times really dangerous, and the crashes were thus constantly seen.

Immediately after the opening day, three drivers dropped out of the race. Bahrain – McLaren Rafael Valls broke his femur in a mass crash at the end of the stage, and Lotto – Soudal From Philippe Gilbert the patella was broken. Gilbert’s teammate John Degenkolb was also eliminated from the competition after being out of time due to a crash.

Dutch Jumbo – Visma team Robert Gesink was furious after the race that the International Cycling Federation UCI did not intervene in the course of the dangerous stage.

“Obviously it wasn’t dangerous and eye-catching enough for the UCI. I think the last crash is their responsibility, ”Gesink commented According to the Wielerfits website.

Towards the end before the significant decline, cyclists took on an experienced German driver Tony Martinin under the leadership of the reins into their own hands, and froze the situation by gentleman’s agreement.

However, the Astana team did not initially follow a common agreement, but tried to escape the decline. However, the trick was to retaliate badly when the team captain Miguel Ángel López slid in one fast-paced bend at a pace towards the traffic sign.

The Colombian finally survived the wild-looking collision with little damage.

“It could have been a lot worse,” López admitted after the stage.

Ineos stable Briton Luke Rowe subsequently praised Martin and the other drivers – with the exception of the Astana group.

“They made themselves look pretty silly. I raise my hat for everyone else, ”Rowe said According to Cyclingnews.

“I think the problem was that it hasn’t rained for literally months. Then when it rains one day, the road becomes like ice, ”he said.