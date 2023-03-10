Cycling | Cyclists in the Helsinki region: The mesh fence at the Mannerheimintie construction site is dangerous

The city promises that the guidelines for pedestrian and cycling arrangements during the renovation of Mannerheimintie will be completed in the near future.

Helsinki the region’s cyclists (Hepo) think the mesh fence installed at the corner of the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma is dangerous. The fence was recently erected at the corner of Mannerheiminaukio in connection with the preparations for the renovation of Mannerheimintie.

The fence stops the normal routes of both pedestrians and cyclists. Because of the fence, access to the bike path leading to Baana is cut off.

Hepo ry’s view is that the fence appears in front of the cyclist, especially in the dark, as if out of nowhere. The mesh fence is not Hepo’s executive director Henni Åvenlammen according to the separated wheel light. And even visually impaired pedestrians do not notice the “wrong kind of mesh fence” until the stick has slipped into the mesh.

Contractor has installed attention tapes on the fence, but according to Åhvenlammi, the tapes are in the wrong place, too high, and no detour guidance has been done at all.

Detours on construction sites must be clearly signposted and marked so that they are safe for city residents, Ahvenlampi says.

“The city of Helsinki has clear guidelines for the implementation of temporary traffic arrangements during construction sites and events. Now that instruction has not been followed. Is it the case that Helsinki does not care about the safety of its citizens?”

Ahvenlampi and Hepo have also expressed that they need not only appropriate detour arrangements, but also clear information from the city of Helsinki.

“Motor traffic has been informed about the recommended detours, pedestrians and cyclists have not been offered similar information,” says Ahvenlampi.

Area The Kluuv district is Helsinki’s busiest cycling area. Cyclists arrive, for example, from Töölönlahti, both along Baana from the west and from the side of the railway station from the east.

“The bridge over Baana is being built [Mannerheimintien] for renovation during the renovation. No information has been received, for example, about whether Baana will be closed during the renovation of the bridge,” Ahvenlampi criticized.

Helsinki from the city’s side, the Mannerheimintie renovation project is led by the head of the urban environment department Liisa Taskila. Taskila said on Thursday morning that comprehensive guidelines for pedestrian and cycling arrangements are being prepared for the duration of the renovation.

Taskila said that the guidelines will be completed in the next few days.

On Thursday afternoon, Taskila sent a text message to HS about the repair work done by the contractor so far.

“A 150-200 millimeter wide reflective strip has now been placed on the extension of the fence installed on the fixed metal railing that runs parallel to the bike path, i.e. similar to the white plastic fences on the construction site.”

The message states about the danger caused by the darkness that “the street lights are still on normally.”

In addition the message states that “if the reflector strip and normal street lights are not enough, and if it is deemed necessary to install a LED light strip or something else, it will require the organization of an electricity supply, and unfortunately it will not be possible right away.”