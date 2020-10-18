Cycling Cycling star in a wild crash in the middle of a classic race: a collision with a motorcycle and a fall brought injuries requiring surgery

Julian Alaphilippe collided with a motorcycle about 35 kilometers before finishing the Flanders tour.

Cyclist Julian Alaphilippen the race around Flanders in Belgium ended in a wild way.

The Frenchman Alaphilippe, who was in the top three of the men’s race, collided with a slow-motion motorcycle and flew his bike from the back to the road. The collision occurred about 35 miles before the end of the race. Touring Flanders is one of the most significant one-day cycling races.

The collision can be seen, for example, in a video on the French Eurosport Twitter pages.

Alaphilippe had to his stable bulletin according to the situation to the hospital. He has been broken by two bones from his right hand and will be cut on Monday. Alaphilippe were pre-favorites of the race. In his career, he has won the World Road Cycling Championships and last year’s Milan-San Remo competition for one-day classic races. In this year’s tour of France, he won one leg.

The Dutchman won the men’s race Mathieu van der Poel. The Dutch woman was number one Chantal van den Broek-Blaak.