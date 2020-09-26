Cycling Cycling star Evenepoel, who has fallen into a gorge, is recovering from his life-threatening accident

Evenepoel’s teammate is still facing months of recovery time.

New generation cycling star Remco Evenepoel, 20, said Saturday has gotten rid of crutches and is “painless”. Evenepoel is still recovering from his season-ending accident at Il Lombardia.

Belgian legend Eddy Merckxin called the heir to the mantle, Evenepoel broke his hips after hitting a bridge wall and plunging ten meters down a gorge in Italy last month.

Evenepoel, one of the winners of the race in northern Italy, collided with the stone railing of the bridge on the fastest downhill slope of the race and crashed over it into a gorge. He was driving at the top of the race at the time, and the distance to the finish line was about 50 miles.

“I’m good. I am almost without pain, and I can already move. I can leave the crutches, and I am glad that I can start practicing more structured, “belgialaistähti said in the announcement.

Evenepoelin according to the recovery has gone well in recent weeks.

“At first, it was hard for me to lose my mobility completely. But after the required rest, I have been able to move more and more in recent times. “

Deceuninck Quick-Step, a cycling stable represented by Evenepoel, said descriptions taken at a hospital in the Belgian city of Herentals show that the recovery is progressing well.

Evenepoel also said he will start practicing pelvic mobility with a physiotherapist and start a preliminary cycling training.

“If all goes well, I can go out cycling. My recovery has begun, ”Evenepoel added.

Evenepoel played football at a younger age and progressed through the PSV Eindhoven Academy and Anderlecht to junior national teams until, at the age of 17, he switched to cycling where his father had been a professional.

Evenepoel is the 2018 Youth World Champion and European Champion in both road and time trials.

Evenepoelin with a teammate Fabio Jakobsenilla is still facing a months of recovery after he was in a life-threatening accident in Poland last month. Jakobsen, 23, was afflicted with a coma and underwent five hours of surgery for facial injuries. He regained consciousness a couple of days after the operation.

According to the stable, the tests showed that Jakobsen’s brain or spine was not damaged. However, Jakobsen suffered severe injuries, especially on his face.

“All the bones on his face are broken,” the team manager Patrick Lefevere said in an interview with Belgian Radio 2 after the accident, according to the Dutch news agency ANP.

Source: AFP.