Cycling Could the trend that has started from Tikkurila finally get wheel thieves under control? In the Netherlands, giant parking garages are already being built for cyclists

Cycling popularity is growing and cities are placing more emphasis on cycling in traffic planning. However, the eternal scourge, the theft of bicycles, has not been eliminated.

Closed parking lots designed for bicycles have become a new constant to prevent theft. In recent years, more and more bicycle parking garages have been built in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, most of which are located in connection with important transport stations.

The trend can be seen starting at Tikkurila’s station, where about 160 bikes have been able to fit inside behind locks soon for three years.

Admission to the camera-monitored space managed by the City of Vantaa is free of charge with the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) travel card from 5 am to 11 pm. This is intended to curb long-clawed people, and in addition, indoors, the wheels remain protected from Finnish weather conditions.

“It’s gratifying that there will be more safer parking options. Sheltered and camera-monitored spaces, where the bike can be locked properly, are essential to increase access traffic and commuting, ”says Pyöräliitto’s acting director. executive director Vellu Taskila.

In Helsinki made in 2018 cycling barometer based on the answers, it is precisely better parking spaces that are the most important thing that would make city dwellers cycle more.

Tikkurila’s bicycle parking garage is the first of its kind in Finland. Since then, similar facilities have been opened in the Helsinki metropolitan area, for example in connection with Pasila station in the Tripla shopping center, which has space for up to 3,200 bicycles.

Tripla is told that bike parks have been popular. In addition to free parking, Tripla has a membership-paid bike hotel where you can leave your bike in the locked room and take a shower before continuing.

The only bicycle parking garage in Espoo has received reproaches for difficult location, which is why users have not adopted the mode. In winter, the space was utilized mainly rehabilitation patients.

The sole parking lot of the shopping center Ainoa has been criticized for its awkward location.­

Soon Helsinki Central Station will also have its own bicycle parking garage, the parking space of which will be built from Töölönlahdenkatu to Kaisaniemi Park. in connection with the Katedan Tunnel.

At present, the station’s bike seats are scattered outdoors around the station. The number has been too small, and in some places the wheel has not been able to be correctly locked from the frame.

The space to be excavated in the tunnel is expected to accommodate at least more than 1,000 bicycles. The exact reading will only be known when the widths of the different rack types to be used become clear.

“Today, there are a lot of different special bikes, so we want to make sure that all kinds of bikes fit as much as possible,” says the service expert of the City of Helsinki Transport Authority (HKL). Eeropekka Lehtinen.

An observational image of the Kamatta Tunnel and its bicycle park, to which the tunnel has a view.­

In the next few years Helsinki is planning to have new access parking at all its metro and train stations. In most stations, this does not mean indoor parking space, although it is already available at the Kalasatama metro station, and a similar one is being planned, at least for Itäkeskus.

“We plan to invest in frame-locking racks at public transport stations, as well as visible bicycle parking, which will make access bicycle parking stand out better. In the next few years, it is planned to renew more than 2,000 bike racks and increase capacity by practically the same amount, ”says Lehtinen.

“Almost all Helsinki residents live less than a quarter of a bike’s drive from a train or metro station, so high-quality access bike parking is an important service to support public transport.”

Most of the time there is free access to the bicycle park in the Kotunnel tunnel. A lock similar to Tikkurila’s Park is planned for the night, which will be identified with HSL’s travel card or mobile application.

One the supposed benefit of bike parks is the prevention of theft. So far, however, there is still quite a bit of information about how much impact they really have.

“We believe the new bike parking center will become a safe place to store bikes. Camera surveillance, an operator providing bicycle services and a clear line of sight to the new underpass are coming to the premises, which we believe will increase social control, ”says Lehtinen.

The Helsinki police also do not have precise information on the impact of bicycle parks on theft. Criminal Inspector Jari Illukka still confident in their effectiveness.

“They should have a positive impact. When it comes to clearly controlled places, it will certainly reduce the thefts of bicycles compared to, say, locking the wheels along the bike path. ”

Guarded bicycle parking facilities are the most effective way to prevent bicycle theft, says Helsinki Cyclists’ Executive Director Henni Ahvenlampi.

“In the Netherlands, for example, there are very good parking garages. It has the longest-developed solutions to promote sustainable mobility. ”

In the city of Utrecht, a giant cycling parking garage with more than 12,000 bikes was opened in 2019. According to the city of Utrecht, the hall near the main railway station was the largest of its kind in the world, at least at the time of its opening.

According to Ahvenlampi, outdoor bicycle parks should be covered and located in a lighted area. Bicycle racks must be frame-lockable, easy to use and fixed to the ground.

Number of bicycle thefts in Helsinki grew dramatically in 2020 and a lot of bikes were stolen especially during the summer months. Illukka says that the number of bike thefts at the beginning of the year has remained at last year’s level.

“About 5,000 bikes were stolen last year. Yes, that’s quite a number. Thefts are especially concentrated in areas where there are a lot of bikes, such as Kamppi, Kluuvi and Kallio, ”says forensic officer Illukka.