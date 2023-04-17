Cycling commentator Danny Nelissen’s contract with NOS will not be extended. Nelissen confirms this, and the NOS has ‘nothing to add’. The commentator was under fire after a column in which cycling analyst Marijn de Vries described an unnamed colleague of The Evening Stage accused of vulgar language.

Nelissen tells this site that he has spoken about his departure from NOS with Show news expert and former cyclist Leontien van Moorsel. “I spoke to him on Friday. He was at the Amstel Gold Race, but he normally reports on that race, for years.” said Van Moorsel about that late on Sunday evening with the entertainment program. “He is one of the better commentators. It’s just a loss for cycling. I and the entire cycling Netherlands are really sorry that he has been pulled over.”

Nelissen himself does not want to explain the news further. "That will come in due time." He believes that 'a lot' is being said without any adversity.

In the column from a month ago in which De Vries denounces the abuses, she does not mention the name of her colleague, but Nelissen's name soon circulated. She signed up NRC including how she addressed her colleague about the foul language he used, and reported it to an editor. A year later she again noticed 'a strange atmosphere'. 'No one will stand next to you. Imagine being the nice TV analyst in that atmosphere. With the dirty chatterbox opposite you at the table. Can you imagine what that's like?' If she is no longer welcome after that The Evening Stageand raises that with her editor-in-chief, nothing is done with it.

‘Public scandal not necessary’

De Vries said last week that the consequences of making the abuses at NOS Sport public are greater than she thought necessary. "In my case, the consequences for the perpetrator are disproportionate to the offense. He is now everywhere looked at on the story, and now doors may close on him. That shouldn't have happened at all if he had just received a slap on the wrist at the time. Then it would have been over, no one would have ever known anything about it, and now there would be nothing wrong. It didn't have to turn out that way at all. For dirty talk you deserve a reprimand, not a public pillory."

De Vries wrote the column about her experiences following an investigation into dozens of reports of transgressive behavior on the NOS sports editors. The editor-in-chief of NOS Sport then resigned.

