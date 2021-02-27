The cancellation of international events at the start of the season was an opportunity for French races to welcome more World Tour teams in February (see box). Their leaders have invaded the competitions of the south of France animated by organizations which do not always have great means. The Etoile de Bessèges, the Grand Prix la Marseillaise, the Tour du Haut-Var, the Tour de la Provence, then the Ardèche Classic (February 27) and the Drôme Classic (February 28) were full. A boost to “small” races.

The health situation precipitated the big professional teams in French races. That’s the bright side of things …

Guillaume Delpech. We are certainly not going to rejoice in the worries of others, but it is a great opportunity. Eleven World Tour teams at the start instead of seven or eight, it’s huge for our events and their exposure. Afterwards, you have to be up to it to show them what you can do. The course of the course behind closed doors, waiting for health authorizations, welcoming teams, mobilizing partners and communities, everything is more important. We are not big machines.

Have you feared that the difficulties in developing sports entertainment over the past year will cause events like yours to disappear?

Guillaume Delpech.A year ago, we were the last race to take place normally with the public (March 1, 2020 – Editor’s note). This fall, the meetings with the League and the Rally of Cycling Race Organizers have made it possible to see things more clearly. We were able to benefit from feedback from colleagues who took on the post-Covid recovery before the Tour de France. But, when we put our nose in the handlebars to prepare for 2021, we quickly realized the difficulties.

Your organizations do not have the resources of the behemoths of the World Tour. How to cope?

Guillaume Delpech.Long before this crisis, every year it was already hard. There is a big gap between these big professional organizations of the big races of the World Tour, with an enormous economic weight and us who make a trade of craftsman. This divide can also be found with the increasingly professional resources of the teams. They expect the organizers, it is normal, a professionalism. We are doing for the best, but we are still volunteers. In our structure, I am perhaps one of the few to have no employee. Organizing the races is time spent outside of our working days. I don’t know how long this model will last. We maintain a system where 80% of resources are private and the rest provided by communities. Today it is difficult to keep a budget. We need more volunteers, to be able to organize accommodation and food in complete safety for a peloton of 150 runners. With the cost of health measures and the loss of income, it is an additional cost of 60,000 euros this year.

Wouldn’t the union of the “little ones” be their strength?

Guillaume Delpech.It would make good sense to deal with the subjects in a common way. We have a block of French races at the start of the year, two weeks of races in the same area (Provence and the Rhône valley – Editor’s note), that represents a certain attractiveness. If you go to see a TV producer and a broadcaster with a fortnight of racing rather than two, it’s not the same reception. If you have the same discourse with the service providers and the teams, that changes just as well. There is a need to reform the structures, the way we conceive professional cycling, and the vision of the work of an organizer. This sport must be seen by the greatest number and not only privilege the cash receipts of the television rights. It would be sawing off the branch you’re sitting on. It is also the image and the defense of the bicycle in its best possible aspect.

To defend and expose its popularity?

Guillaume Delpech.The crisis has shown a fairly strong solidarity between the people of cycling. I don’t know if it’s in the DNA of cycling, but it’s already a sport with a capacity for resistance. We fall and we know how to get up. It can participate. The difficulties are encountered every year. We are used to fighting. It is important that volunteer actors do it. The bicycle benefits from this ability to remain visible when it has long suffered from disgrace. It is shown that he is alive. We must be proud that we are talking about sport first before business. I don’t teach a lesson, but other sports have let themselves be invaded by money and are not doing any better for it. Cycling, in the broadest sense, is currently in a good dynamic, that of sport and the environment. This is also why our trials must continue.