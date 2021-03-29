Cycling City bikes will be available in the Helsinki metropolitan area in early April

The Helsinki and Espoo city bike service is not compatible with the Vantaa service, so the bikes cannot be used crosswise.

City bike season starts in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa on Thursday, April 1.

During the season, 105 new stations and 1,050 new bikes will arrive in Helsinki, Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) informs. According to HSL, with the new stations, the station network will cover the entire Helsinki period in the coming period, with the exception of the areas outside Ring Road III, ie Östersundom and Ala-Tikkurila.

The new stations will be installed in stages during May and June. All new wheels will be available by early July.

According to HSL, the heavy snowy winter has made it difficult to install the stations, and it will therefore not be possible to get all the stations in place by the beginning of the season. The stations in use are shown in the HSL route guide.

Also New bike stations have been established in Vantaa. There will be 15 new stations located in the Tikkurila region. In addition, a new station is planned for Lake Kuusijärvi.

The Helsinki and Espoo city bike service is not compatible with the Vantaa service, so the bikes cannot be used crosswise.

The cycling season lasts in all cities until the end of October.