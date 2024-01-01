Former cycling world champion Rohan Dennis was charged for his relationship with the death of his wife, former Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins, Australian media reported this Monday, January 1. Hoskins, a mother of two, died after being hit by a vehicle a few meters from her home, in the town of Medindie, in the south of the country. Several sports organizations expressed their surprise and “extreme sadness” at the death of the athlete.

The world of Australian sports begins 2024 dismayed by the death of one of its great representatives.

Former Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins died on December 31 at the age of 32, hit by a vehicle a few meters from her home.

Fellow Australian cyclist Rohan Dennis, world time trial champion in 2018 and 2019 and the young woman's husband, was arrested for the accident, as local media revealed on Monday, January 1.

The Police revealed that the emergency services received a call on December 31 from the town of Medindie, in the south of the country, with the report of a woman injured after being hit by a car.

The victim was identified as Melissa Hoskins, the 2015 world team champion and part of the Australian cycling team at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, who was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with serious injuries that ultimately led to her death.

The authorities did not reveal the name of the person arrested for Hoskins' death, but specified in a statement that he was a 33-year-old man and “who knew the woman.”

Shortly after, local media revealed that it was her husband, former cycling world champion Rohan Dennis, who was arrested and charged with the crimes of causing death by dangerous driving, endangering life and driving without due caution.

FILE – The Australian team, from left, Melissa Hoskins, Amy Cure, Ashlee Ankudinoff and Annette Emonodson, unseen, pose with their gold medals held during the medal ceremony for the women's team pursuit race at the World Track Cycling Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, on February 19, 2015. © AP / Michel Euler

Dennis was initially released on bail, although he will have to appear in court on March 13 for a court hearing.

Australia reacts to the departure of one of its world champions

The Australian Olympic Committee was one of the first national sports bodies to react to the fateful news, publishing a statement on January 1 in which they expressed their “utmost sadness” over the death of Hoskins and extending their condolences to the athlete's family. .

On the other hand, the Australian cycling federation, AusCycling, echoed the surprise in the Olympic Committee, describing the event as a “tragic incident”, in addition to highlighting the importance of Hoskins' figure for future generations of women cyclists.

The AOC has expressed the utmost sadness at the loss of Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins after the tragic events in Adelaide. Our condolences go to Melissa's family, friends and the cycling community at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/oh8Z8w2qf8 — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) December 31, 2023



“Melissa described her team pursuit gold medal at the 2015 world championships as the highlight of her career, but for the rest of us, the highlight was simply having her around,” said the AusCycling director. Marne Fechner, through a statement published on January 1.

Melissa Hoskins, 32, and Rohan Dennis, 33, married in 2018 after their respective retirements from competitive cycling, both representing Australian sport at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics. Dennis was also the seventh Australian to wear the yellow jersey while leading the Tour de France, setting a speed record in 2015.

