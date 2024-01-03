The family members of Melissa, wife of Rohan Dennis who was hit and killed by the latter, are torn apart by grief: their thoughts are with the three children

The family of Melissa Hoskins has published a long and touching statement following the death of the former cyclist, who died after being hit by her husband and father of her three children, the former Australian cycling champion Rohan Dennis. Neighbors say they hear the cries of the little ones, while from the champion, released on bail, there is only silence at the moment.

Australia and the entire cycling world are still in shock over what happened to Rohan Dennis on December 30th, former two-wheel champion.

The 33-year-old, who only retired from competitive activity a few months ago, was in fact arrested on suspicion of murder.

According to what has been reconstructed, also thanks to the images of the cameras in the area of ​​his home in Adelaide, the man would have voluntarily run over his wife, dragging her for a few meters and causing her to death.

Dennis later was released on bail and apparently, according to what was reported by the Australian media, he is on the loose.

THE neighbors, again to Australian journalists, they would have told that they had not seen or heard him. While from outside the house only the screams and cries of the couple's three children would be heardsuddenly left without their mother.

The letter from the family of Rohan Dennis' wife

For their part, they are obviously Melissa Hoskins' family members are devastated, who issued a press release in recent days. Here are their words, reported by The Corriere della Sera:

Words cannot express our sadness and grief over the tragic circumstances of Melissa's passing. We are devastated and still trying to grieve. Not only have we lost a daughter and a sister, her little ones have lost their mother, a free spirit, a person of great generosity and with a huge heart. She was our rock and now we will have to honor her memory of her so that the children grow up in her memory of her and know who their mother was, the values ​​she believed in and what she gave to all the people whose lives she he touched. The demonstrations of affection were incredible, from all over the world. Now we have to think about how to overcome this moment and we will not make any further statements. We ask the media to respect our privacy and that of children.

The Australian authorities are obviously investigating the affair, the relationships and the past between Melissa and Rohan Dennis. The hearing will be held at the Adelaide Courthouse next March 13.