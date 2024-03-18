The starting signal for the road cycling season was again given this year in Belgium, where Omloop Het Nieuwsblad was held. With Mathieu van der Poel in the rainbow jersey, all eyes will be on him in the spring. But there is more in this Olympic year. Much more. An overview of the most important cycling races for men and women can be found below.

#Cycling #calendar #days #39Flanders #Beautiful39 #Tour #France #World #Cup