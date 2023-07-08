Cycling | British star out of Tour de France after crash

Cavendish crashed on the eighth stage of the Tour of France and has to leave the race.

8.7. 17:26

French all-around British athlete Mark Cavendish38, fell on the way to the race after driving 140 kilometers in the eighth stage, reports news agency AFP.

Cavendish, competing in his last all-around, broke his collarbone when he fell. The Brit was aiming for the all-time record for number of stage wins, which he currently shares Eddy Merckx with 34 wins.