Cycling | Belgium’s Evenepoel fastest on the opening day of the Giro d’Italia

The race started with a time trial stage.

Road cycling The Tour of Italy, or Giro d’Italia, kicked off on Saturday with a 19.6 kilometer time trial stage, and the fastest was the Belgian Remco Evenepoel on time 21.18 Italian Filippo Ganna left 22 seconds and Portugal João Almeida 29 seconds. Slovenian is also one of the favorites Primoz Roglic was sixth, 43 seconds behind the winner Evenepoel.

Evenepoel, 23, who excels in time trials, chose the Giro d’Italia rather than the Tour de France, the king of road cycling, as there are no less than three individual time trials in the Giro.

The Giro continues on Sunday with a 202 kilometer stage. The tour ends on May 28 in Rome.