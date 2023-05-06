Sunday, May 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cycling | Belgium’s Evenepoel fastest on the opening day of the Giro d’Italia

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
Cycling | Belgium’s Evenepoel fastest on the opening day of the Giro d’Italia

The race started with a time trial stage.

Road cycling The Tour of Italy, or Giro d’Italia, kicked off on Saturday with a 19.6 kilometer time trial stage, and the fastest was the Belgian Remco Evenepoel on time 21.18 Italian Filippo Ganna left 22 seconds and Portugal João Almeida 29 seconds. Slovenian is also one of the favorites Primoz Roglic was sixth, 43 seconds behind the winner Evenepoel.

Evenepoel, 23, who excels in time trials, chose the Giro d’Italia rather than the Tour de France, the king of road cycling, as there are no less than three individual time trials in the Giro.

The Giro continues on Sunday with a 202 kilometer stage. The tour ends on May 28 in Rome.

#Cycling #Belgiums #Evenepoel #fastest #opening #day #Giro #dItalia

See also  United States The NRA's incident in Texas begins just days after the devastating school shootings, with ex-President Trump also speaking
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Craving a cocktail? These 8 CDMX bars are among the 50 best in the world

Craving a cocktail? These 8 CDMX bars are among the 50 best in the world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result