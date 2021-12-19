The Athletics, Cycling and Triathlon federations of the Region of Murcia will continue together for another year. This week they have signed, at the headquarters of the Athletics Federation, the renewal of the agreement by which their federated athletes will be able to participate in tests organized by each of the signatory federations, at the same time that they will be able to benefit from the same conditions of the courses training courses developed in each one of them.

Antonio Cárceles, secretary of the Cycling Federation; Diego Calvo, as president of the Triathlon, and Pruden Guerrero, president of the Artletas of the Region have signed this renewal.