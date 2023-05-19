Saturday, May 20, 2023
Cycling | At the request of the riders, the Giro’s harsh mountain stage became a stump version

May 19, 2023
Colombia’s Einer Rubio celebrated victory on Friday’s stage of the Giro.

Road cycling Friday’s stage of the men’s Tour of Italy, or the Giro, was originally supposed to be a 207-kilometer rugged mountain day. Already on Tuesday, it was decided that Friday’s stage would be shortened to 199 kilometers, because there was too much snow on the route.

Due to bad weather and the demands of the riders, the stage was eventually shortened to only 74.6 kilometers. The 13th stage of the Giro was pedaled in Switzerland, starting at the foot of the Croix de Coeur mountain and ending in Crans Montana.

The Movistar team’s Colombian raced to first place in the stage Einer Rubiowho beat the runner-up Thibaut Pinot in six seconds.

The British cyclist from the Ineos Grenadiers team continues to lead the overall race Geraint Thomas. Slovenia is two seconds behind Primoz Roglic. Thomas and Roglic finished the Friday stage with the same remaining time in ninth and tenth places. The Giro ends on May 28 in Rome.

