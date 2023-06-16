Cycling | As many as 31 young cyclists were abandoned due to fraud in Italy – clinging to vehicles

An attempt was made to cheat the young people around Italy.

In all 31 cyclists were disqualified on the fourth stage of the under-23 Tour of Italy, says BBC. A video shot by a spectator showed several cyclists holding on to their team car or motorcycle during the 119-kilometer stage.

Initially, 24 contestants were rejected based on the footage, but later the number increased to 31. Of those rejected, 24 were Italians.

Among those rejected was, among others, the number one driver of the Lotto-Dstny team, the winner of the under-23 Paris-Roubaix Tijl de Decker.

According to the BBC, the International Cycling Union (UCI) stated that the race organizer made the right decision.