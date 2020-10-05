Cycling Aren’t racing cyclists ever celebrating too early? The world champion showed that even the best make embarrassing mistakes

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe will certainly not repeat his Sunday trick.

Multi the occasional follower of racing cycling and mostly admiring the final letter solutions has certainly wondered if top riders will never go so-called old-fashioned and get their hands a little too early on the winning fan.

Usually, the strongest in the final race knows the situation, and the pace is enough to cross the finish line first, even if the party starts a little earlier.

However, the Liège-Bastogne-Liège one-day classic race took place on Sunday.

257 after a kilometer, the winner of the race was Slovenia, among others, Slovenia Tadej Pogačar, Switzerland Marc Hirschi, the French world champion of road driving Julian Alaphilippe and ski jumping successfully changed to cycling in Slovenia Primož Roglič.

Alaphilippe seemed to be the strongest in the final round, and the man raised his hand to mark victory. The joy, however, was premature, as Roglič did not give up but passed the Frenchman just before the finish line.

In the end, Alaphilippe was dropped to fifth due to a change of driving line on the finish line.

The man was embarrassed by what happened after the race.

“This was the first and last time you see me ventilating too early,” he noted.

“I’m really sorry for Hirsch. I’ve seen pictures, and I tossed and turned. Nor will it happen again. ”

Rogličille the victory was important as he lost the number one place in the last time trial of France.

“This is amazing, it was so small. This shows that you should never stop believing or trying until the last cent, ”he said.

“This was the first time I entered the oldest competition found on the calendar. It was my dream to win the monument. ”

Cycling the five classics, also called monuments, also include Milan – San Remo, Paris – Roubaix, the Flanders Tour and the Giro di Lombardia.