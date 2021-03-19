Cycling Anyone planning to buy a bike or service an old one may be disappointed this year – there is a worldwide shortage of bicycle parts in the world.

Delivery times for wheels and their spare parts have been very long. The reasons are the coronavirus and the growing popularity of cycling.
Peak the cycling season is about to begin, but new bikes and their spare parts may not be found in stores as usual.
Also, repairing an old bike at a bike service may prove more difficult than usual this year. The reason for the exceptional situation is that there is a worldwide shortage of bicycle parts in the world.
.
#Cycling #planning #buy #bike #service #disappointed #year #worldwide #shortage #bicycle #parts #world
Leave a Reply