Men on top of road cycling is a technology anniversary on Tuesday as the 200-kilometer Grand Prix de Denain is run in France.

British top garage Ineos Grenadiers has announced that it will be using disc-braked wheels for the first time in this race, says Cycling News

This is happening four years after the men’s highest level on the World Tour won the first races on wheels with disc brakes.

When Jaakko Hänninen the French employer AG2R Citroen Team switched to using the wheels of the Swiss brand BMC for this season, Hänninen got a disc-braked road bike for the first time in his career.

Major some of the top stables already swear by the name of disc brakes. Disc brakes are already widely used among enthusiasts.

Ineos has been the last of the 19 stables on the World Tour this season to have used traditional rim brakes.

For example, a Colombian Egan Bernal in early summer, he overtook Italy to drive around Ineos on a Pinarello bike with rim brakes.

The same was the case with the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz won Olympic gold for road driving at the Tokyo Games.

Now the transition of Ineos to the disc brakes is finally seen as a step towards the final removal of the rim brakes.

According to Cycling News, Ineos Grenadiers has never actually justified why it has delayed its transition to disc brakes.

One reason has been speculated that the team wanted the weight of its racing games to stay as close as possible to the rules set at a minimum of 6.8 pounds.