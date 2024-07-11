Ultracyclist Anniina Saaranluoma is used to pedaling on trips that last for days.

What make a woman in her fifties jump on a bike and pedal a thousand kilometers to meet her friend?

“When you get to the top of the hill, after that you can trot downhill and the feeling is euphoric.”

This is what the 49-year-old justifies Anniina Saaranluomawho started the above-mentioned job in July 2023. The woman living in Spain knew that she was going on a journey in the middle of the scorching heat.

“But when the guy was waiting in Seville, and the hotel was booked, I had to leave,” says Saaranluoma.

He left his home in Torrevieja determined to take a “winding route”, but the 40-45 degree heat wave exhausted the burly Finn in the middle of the three-day journey.

“I was quite a curmudgeon.”

Even though he put ice in the bottle, the liquid warmed up in no time.

“I sweated like a little pig and got terrible chafing.”

Saaranluoma’s intention was to pedal back as well (a more direct route of 600 km), but that was impossible.

“I couldn’t even sit on a normal chair, let alone on a bike.”

Suffering is part of ultra cycling, and Saaranluoma is used to tolerating pain.

Anniina Saaranluoma got excited about cycling in 2018.

Karijoki born in Saaranluoman got excited about the sport in 2018, when a Finnish ultra cyclist asked him to join the maintenance team. It was about cycling through America (Race Across America, RAAM) in the summer of 2019. Saaranluoma is a massage therapist by training and knows the curves of the human body.

He needed more wisdom from the cramps caused by cycling for days.

“I didn’t want to be the weakest link in the maintenance team and I wanted to experience for myself what kind of ailments cyclists get from pedaling for hours.”

Saaranluoma started moderately with 25 kilometer runs, increasing the length by 5–10 kilometers every week. Underneath was an old dirt bike, which was often a pain, especially for a long run on the weekend.

“The bike wobbled, rubbed, and the chains creaked when I rode it for 86 kilometers.”

“ “I was looking at a map on my mobile phone while driving, and a square flower bed hit me in front of me.”

Anniina Saaranluoma started cycling moderately with short runs.

Sarah’s creation decided to get a road bike that cost 1,600 euros. It was nice to drive on long trips.

“In the spring of 2019, I pedaled inland from Torrevieja to Barcelona. A week passed, and 750 kilometers were accumulated.”

After that, several days of fighting became everyday life for Saaranluoma, until Corona stopped the work in the spring of 2020.

“That’s when I got home a trainer that I used to ride inside.”

Pedaling in place took a toll on the back, so it was a great pleasure to get back on the road.

In the summer of 2021, Saaranluoma decided to visit his mother in Karijoki and set off on a bicycle.

The work accumulated 3,660 kilometers. We could fit in one somersault after a bar foreman had a bad fall in Germany.

“I was looking at a map on my mobile phone while driving, and a square flower bed hit me in front of me.”

Saaranluoma flew to the ground and got a nasty wound on his leg.

Anniina Saaranluoma has not escaped asphalt rash. The scratch on the leg was vaguely reminiscent of South America.

The Germans who came to the place were about to take him to the hospital, but Saaranluoma didn’t want to go in the wrong direction. He decided to continue the journey.

“I didn’t feel any pain while cycling, but when I got off the bike, it was quite painful.”

Saaranluoma didn’t give up and rolled his bike into his mother’s yard at the end of the 28-day journey.

“ “In Spain, cyclists are respected.”

“When more than 20,000 kilometers are accumulated on the odometer per year, driving comfort is essential,” says Anniina Saaranluoma.

Abroad a native of Pohja who has lived for ten years has noticed a huge difference in traffic cultures.

“In Spain, cyclists are respected, while in Finland, motorists try to take their vehicles if they can at all.”

Saaranluoma has spent the last few weeks in his homeland and pedaled on the roads of Täkä.

“Sometimes it’s scary to drive here in Finland, because cars drive really close and turn right in front of the cyclist’s nose at intersections.”

According to Saaranluoma, in Spain, you can get hefty fines for this if the police see the situation.

To the first one Saaranluoma took part in the ultra event in August 2023. Paris–Brest–Paris was a 1,220 km distance that he covered in 82 hours.

As the distances got longer, the importance of aerodynamics became more important.

“When more than 20,000 kilometers are accumulated on the odometer per year, driving comfort is essential.”

Expert help is needed to find the ideal driving position. In the Corona year 2020, Saaranluoma acquired a Spanish coach from Torrevieja, but changed mentors this year. Now he’s taking advice from an Irish sports legend From Joe Barr.

The two met in May 2024 in connection with the ultra competition organized in Ireland.

The 803-kilometer (500-mile) Joe Barr Race on the green island was also a qualifying race for bicycling across America. For the first time, Saaranluoma had a maintenance crew and a maintenance car.

“The first day went well, but I forgot to drink enough in my excitement, which slowed things down on the second day,” says Saaranluoma and gives a tip for exercise cyclists.

“There are also long distances in Finland, so you have to bring enough water with you.”

In Ireland, he had a new 5,500 euro bike with a high-quality Shimano ultegra set.

“Despite the price difference, the old bike was ergonomically better,” says Saaranluoma.

He pedaled the distance in 41 hours with an average speed of 21.5 km/h. The time limit required for the RAAM race was exceeded by four hours.

Joe Barr, who organized the race, liked the attitude of the passionate cyclist from South Pöhlen and promised to help him towards his big goal. RAAM is on Saaranluoma’s program in the summer of 2026.

It’s such a tough performance (5,000 kilometers in 12 days) that before that it’s worth testing your limits in a slightly shorter race.

“ “Costs will rise because 5-6 custodians and two maintenance trucks are needed.”

Sarah’s creation has decided to do it next summer in Poland, where he can sit 3,600 kilometers on the saddle for 12 days.

“Poland is also a cheap country.”

After all, ultracycling is an expensive hobby. The costs of the Irish race were 5,000 euros, while the budget for the Polish event is around 25,000 euros.

“Costs will rise because 5-6 custodians and two maintenance trucks are needed.”

Saaranluoma has launched the Anniina matkassa website on the internet, with which she collects funding for her projects. Until now, the supporters have mostly been private individuals with small amounts. In the future, he needs companies to join him, because the estimated cost of cycling across America is around 65,000 euros.

Even though Saaranluoma trains wildly, it’s a hobby. The civilian profession is still masseuse.

“Fortunately, I get exchange massages with colleagues 1-2 times a week.”

Along with massage, she discovered yin yoga last year.

“I couldn’t believe how well positions started to open up thanks to yoga.”

Anniina Saaranluoma transfers the data collected by the on-board computer on the bike’s bar to the laptop’s memory. The screen shows the 500 mile route of the Joe Barr Race.