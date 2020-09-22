Are we going to witness the return of the “Tour de France of renewal” in 2021? After the Festina affair in 1998, Jean-Marie Leblanc, then director of the event, had made it his hobbyhorse. Every morning at the departure village, tremolos in my voice, promised, sworn, everything was going to change. Should we relive these same scenes, in less than a year, with Christian Prudhomme? The question is valid. The performances of the Jumbo-Visma who, like one man, crushed the Tour for three weeks… less one day, the spatio-temporal feat of Tadej Pogacar in the time trial leading him to the Planche des Belles Filles, and now the search followed by questioning of several members of the Arkea-Samsic team (Nairo Quintana, his brother Dayer, Colombian’s personal doctor Fredy Abella and physiotherapist Mikel Otero) cast doubt on them. Certainly, Emmanuel Hubert, general manager of the Breton team, wanted to react on Monday evening to suspicions of doping affecting his team: “A search did take place last week in our hotel. It concerned only a very limited number of runners, as well as their close entourage, not employed by the team. We obviously support our riders, but if it turns out that at the end of the current investigation, elements come to confirm the veracity of doping practices, the team would disassociate itself immediately. ent such acts… ”

The fact remains that the gendarmes of the Central Office for the fight against attacks on the environment and public health rarely travel for nothing and that a preliminary investigation was opened by the prosecutor of the public health pole of Marseille. Lampists, you might say, in view of the performances of Nairo Quintana who finished the Grande Boucle at 1 h 3 ‘from the first (17th in the general classification). Lampists of course, but who could help shed more light on the suspicions that accompanied this 107th edition.

“We saw things that were not possible”

They are thus some former champions who, in front of their televisions, had gagging. Stéphane Heulot, yellow jersey from his first participation in the 1996 Grande Boucle, admits it: “I haven’t watched the Tour since climbing the Grand-Colombier and Tadej Pogacar’s victory. I find it hard to understand how a 75 kg runner can climb a pass at breakneck speed and maintain his climb thereafter. In terms of rate of climb, we saw things that were not possible… ” Like Romain Feillu, another former yellow jersey, Heulot (now head of the American Rally Cycling team) has “Serious questions. I think we’ve taken it a step further. We are perhaps on chemical doping, but also electrical … “ No positive doping controls to confirm his statements at this time, but doubts: “I always say that Armstrong, Valverde, Basso have never tested positive in the race, and yet …”

Other statements, such as those of the leader of the Cofidis formation, Guillaume Martin (11th overall and first French), remind us of the worst years: “I think a lot of us don’t want to ask questions, because if we start to put a spider in our heads, we are not finished. “ What revive the memory of the 2000s. At that time, the French runners, who nevertheless suffered the implacable law of the US Postal train led by a certain Lance Armstrong, kicked in touch as soon as there was talk of doping.