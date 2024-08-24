Cycling, Alice Toniolli out of coma: “She’s awake and talking”

Alice Toniolli, the 19-year-old cyclist from Trentino who suffered a serious accident on August 14 when she crashed into a wall during a race, has come out of a coma. The sports club ‘GS Topgirl’ announced it in a post on Facebook. “Alice is awake, she recognizes people and speaks!”, wrote the cycling club for which Toniolli competes, which thanks “all the people who have been close to us and the family in these days”. The athlete, out of danger of life, is hospitalized at the ‘Ca’ Foncello’ hospital in Treviso, in a reserved prognosis and has undergone surgery (very serious head trauma, lesions to the chest, to a vertebra and a fractured leg).