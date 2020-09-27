It was by violently extricating himself from the leading group 100 meters from the top of the Cima Gallisterna – the ultimate difficulty of a 28.8 kilometer circuit to be covered 9 times – that the Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe built his success. Then, over the remaining 17 km, second after second, meter after meter, he knitted himself an iridescent world champion’s jersey which, twice in the past, had escaped him. On the Enzo and Dino Ferrari autodrome, in Imola (Italy), 100 meters from happiness, he turned around for the last time. He looked up very high at the sky, no doubt to say to his father who left in the spring: “Daddy, it’s done! ” Then, as if drunk by a very (too) violent effort, his bike began to zigzag and his body to play the balances. Finally, in a final return to reason, He brandished an angry fist, that of the man who knows. After a 258 km race and after a solo breakaway, he had just overtaken the Belgian Wout Van Aert and the Swiss Marc Hirschi.

The rider from Montluçon, wearing the yellow jersey for three days on the Tour de France 2020, had just, no more and no less, to nick all the favorites, nick at this fate that had eluded him since the start of the season. , except for this stage won in the Tour de France and its three days in yellow. “For the moment, it’s very hard to find the words, I just want to thank my teammates who believed in me. We did a great job. It was my career dream, you know. I’ve been so close so many times, but I had never even been on the podium. I arrived here with a lot of ambition. “ Dream come true thanks to a team from France which ran perfectly, as Guillaume Martin (13th) reminds us, and knew how to toughen the race three laps from the finish, then hide to better counter his opponents: “It was a perfect race from start to finish, we respected exactly what we said at the briefing. I was vigilant with Rudy Molard so that Julian was in the best shape for the final climb. We know that on top of his form on a steep and punchy climb like this, he’s the best in the world, and he showed it again today. When you have a precise plan, it It’s easy to do it on a blackboard on the bus, but it’s harder to set it up. “ Superb strategy, indeed, and what a work of Guillaume Martin who knew how to destroy the whims of the favorites, whether Belgian, Italian and even Slovenian.

Eric Serres