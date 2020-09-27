He succeeds Laurent Brochard in the French team, who won the rainbow jersey of world champion in 1997. Left with eight other escaped fifteen kilometers from the finish, including Fuglsang, Roglic, Van Aert, Kwiatkowski and Hirshi, Julian Alaphilippe widened the gap with eight kilometers from the goal, having a lead of just 12 seconds with five kilometers from the finish. Van Aert finished 2nd, and Hirschi 3rd. “For the moment it’s very hard to find the words, I just want to thank my teammates who believed in me today. We did a great job said Julian Alaphilippe. It was the dream of my career you know . I have been so close so many times but I had never even been on the podium. I arrived here with a lot of ambitions. It’s a dream day for me. I want to thank everyone who follows me and support me. Today the France team has been very strong. I would like to thank the coach Thomas Voeckler for believing in me, my family, my relatives, my cousin Franck (also his trainer), Marion (Rousse, his companion). This is the dream of my career.

“a perfect race from start to finish”

Comment from Guillaume Martin (FRA), 13th in the race and teammate of the new world champion: “It was a perfect race from start to finish, we respected exactly what we had said at the briefing. We had planned to toughen it up two or three laps from the finish and then to follow, to accompany the blows. I was vigilant with Rudy Molard so that Julian (Alaphilippe) was in the best position for the final climb. We knew that at the top of his form on a steep and punchy climb like this, he’s the best in the world and he showed it again today. When you have a precise plan it’s easy to do it on a blackboard in the bus but it’s more difficult to put it in place. We saw a tight-knit team all day long. I have heard in recent weeks following the Tour de France that the French were behind the other nations , today we responded in the field. “