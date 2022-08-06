Dubai (Etihad)

The Cycling Federation renewed its partnership with Al-Qudra Sports Services, regarding electronic timing, and extracting results for the season races, with the adoption of the electronic timing system on participants from clubs and amateur men’s teams and under 23 years old, in a new developmental step through which the Federation seeks to increase accuracy and speed in extracting Results for all participants.

This came during the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Federation in Sharjah, in the presence of Yasser Al-Doukhi, Secretary-General of the Federation, and Fateh Zadorian, the technical director, and from the company’s side, Badr Al-Zarouni, Omar Suleiman, and Nasser Al-Bannai. So much for racing development.

Yasser Al-Doukhi expressed his happiness with the renewal of the federation’s contract with the company, pointing out that what is new this season is the adoption of the personal electronic chip system, for the electronic timing system for club players and amateur teams participating in the races.

He pointed out that the Federation has opened the door for registration for the new season, and the riders must register via the website, in addition to insurance with the Dubai National Company, and the electronic chip for each player for the whole season must be purchased for one time, by communicating with the Cycling Federation and knowing all the steps.

For his part, Bader Al-Zarouni, Deputy General Manager of the company, expressed his happiness at renewing the partnership with the Cycling Federation in an important step that contributes to the advancement of races, in terms of accuracy and speed in extracting results, noting that the organizing committee for races is doing a great job, especially with the large number of races and the adoption of electronic timing for all Participants, contribute to the increase in numbers and development of the game.