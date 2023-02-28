Cycling | A top professional cyclist was sentenced for shooting the minister’s cat

Italian Antonio Tiberi was sentenced to pay a fine of 4,000 euros for killing a cat.

Italian professional cyclist Antonio Tiberi has received an extraordinary sentence as a result of a formal legal process.

21-year-old Tiberi, who is on the payroll of the highest-level, world-touring American team Trek-Segafredo, was sentenced for shooting the minister’s cat.

The matter was reported on Tuesday by several media, including the British Broadcasting Company BBC.

Tiberi, 21, lives in San Marino for tax reasons. According to his story, Tiberi tried out an air rifle at home. He aimed at the head of a cat walking down the street and pulled the trigger.

Media information according to the cat belonged to the minister responsible for tourism of San Marino, who lives next to Tiber For Federico Pedin.

Tiberi was sentenced to pay a fine of 4,000 euros.

“The cat didn’t bother anyone. We had it for a long time. My three year old daughter Lucia loved it. No one can kill a pet and get away with a 4,000 euro fine,” Pedini said, according to Corriere della Sera, as reported by the BBC.

According to the BBC, Tiberi had recently moved to San Marino.

On Tuesday evening, the manager’s office published Tiber’s apologies for what happened.

“I deeply regret my shameful actions. Shooting the cat was extremely stupid and irresponsible. I realized its seriousness and the danger it caused only afterwards”, Tiberi said and added that there is nothing to explain in the matter.

Tiberi said that he accepted the verdict without hesitation, that he understood the criticism he received and apologized profusely.

Tiberi is the 2019 junior world time trial champion.

This season he has started well. Tiberi finished seventh in the UAE Tour that ended on Sunday, and in January he was eighth in the Australian stage race (Tour Down Under).