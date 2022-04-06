Cycling A top Estonian cyclist went to a high place camp in Rwanda and ended up in a hilarious race with a local young man

Rein Taaramäe found camp conditions in Rwanda that he considers the best of his long career.

Experienced and a meritorious Estonian professional cyclist Rein Taaramäe has driven his own routes in this season’s training camps.

According to Cycling News, 90% of Europe’s top professional cyclists train in the winter in mainland Spain or the Canary Islands.

However, Taaramäe, 34, set out in a different direction this year and prepared for the season at a four-week high-pitch camp in Rwanda, Central Africa, which will host the 2025 World Cycling Championships.

“It was the best training camp I have ever experienced in my 15-year professional career,” Taaramäe said Cycling Newsille.

In his career Among other things, Taaramäe, who won two laps in Spain, enjoyed himself at an altitude of 2,000 meters in Rwanda, also judging that he is now there again.

Taaramäki’s Belgian employer, the Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert stable, released a hilarious video from the camp in which Taaramäe has changed his racing game with a local young man and set out on a playful race.

The young man treads the fountains on his feet on Taaramäki’s ultra-light racing bike, and the Estonian messes up his full professional skills with a long and heavy-duty bike, which is probably also intended for small-scale freight transport.

In Taaramäe there are also nice race memories from Rwanda. In 2019, he placed second in the annual stage race there.

Last year, Taaramäe won the third leg in the Spain tour. This year, he hopes to be able to drive from the big lap at least in Giron, Italy, where he won one leg in 2016.