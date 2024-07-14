Cycling | A spectator disturbs the star drivers with a strange trick – legal action is threatened

Cycling|Potato chips did not taste good to Tadej Pogacar.

French the Saturday events of the round trip are abuzz on social media.

On Saturday, the 14th stage towards the Pyrenees ended in Slovenia by Tadej Pogacar to victory, even though the star cyclist was the target of an outrageous trick from a spectator in the middle of the race.

A couple of kilometers before the finish line of the 152-kilometer long stage, a spectator came right up to the cyclists and shoved his chip bag in Pogacar’s face.

The video recorded on the TV camera shows Pogacar startling and shaking his head after the surprise blow. The act has been condemned as idiotic on social media.

“What exactly did that idiot do? This is driving me crazy,” a commenter on streaming service Max Roberto Vacchi said according to SVT.

The head man of the professional cyclists’ association CPA Adam Hansen gave a full-featured message service in X about the chip attack. According to Hansen, the association is happy to take legal action against the Sip man.

“This is disrespectful. This cannot be tolerated,” Hansen wrote.

On the stage, Pogacar overtook the Dane by Jonas Vingegaard on the last climb five kilometers before the finish line and pedaled to the stage win. In the video shared by Eurosport, it can be seen that Vingegaard also got his share of attention from the chipmunk.

Pogacar leads the Tour de France by almost two minutes to Vingegaard. In third is the Belgian Remco Evenepoel.

The tour of France culminates next Sunday. Pogacar, 25, has won the Tour twice.

Road cycling there have been problems in major competitions before. In May, a dog walker caused a dangerous situation in the race around Italy. A year ago, in the same race, a dog running free caused a mass crash.

In the Paris–Roubaix classic race held in April Mathieu van der Poel a cap was thrown on the road and got tangled in the spokes of the bike.

Three years ago, a woman dressed in a yellow raincoat caused a mass crash on the first lap of the Tour of France. He was holding a sign and ran into the riders. Dozens were injured in the crash. The woman was sentenced to pay a fine of 1,200 euros for embezzlement.