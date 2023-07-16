Cycling | A spectator caused a mass crash at the Tour de France

None of the front runners were involved in the crash.

Viewer caused a mass crash on the 15th stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, says, among other things British broadcasting company BBC.

There were about 125 kilometers left in the stage when the crash happened.

According to the BBC, a spectator watching the race along the route tried to take a selfie with the riders and reached for the Jumbo-Visma Sepp Kussin to the road. Kuss fell sideways, causing numerous riders behind him to fall.

According to the BBC, a total of around 20 drivers crashed. Tour de France tweeted on Sunday afternoon, that every driver who had a crash could continue the race.

Anyone the front runners of the race were not involved in the crash.

There was also a mass crash at the Tour on Saturday, due to which the race had to be stopped for half an hour.