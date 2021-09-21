Cycling A Scottish man is believed to have set a world record in seven days of cycling, the last thousand kilometers went without sleeping

Josh Quigley broke the previous record by just three miles.

Scottish Josh Quigley has, according to preliminary data, set a new world record in seven days of cycling. The record has yet to be confirmed, British Broadcasting reported BBC.

Quigley pedaled 3,508 miles in seven days and struck an Australian Jack Thompson a year-old record by just three kilometers. Quigley finished his contract at 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Quigley the goal was to pedal about 500 miles a day, or five laps of about a hundred miles of running near Aberdeen.

However, he had to tighten up a bit at the end and tread the last 1,025 miles without sleeping, according to the BBC.

“I was so confused on the last day that I didn’t remember what record I was trying to break,” he commented to the BBC.

“I’m really glad this is over. It has bothered me since April, when I failed in a record attempt. ”

In April, Quigley had to suspend his business on the fourth day due to a knee injury.

This time there were no problems with the man or the bike.

He called his rapture “the most intense experience of his life”.

“Anything could have ruined the company. It was a miracle that he didn’t even have a flat tire when he looked at what kind of road construction he was walking through every round, ”a record company project manager Paul Higgins said.