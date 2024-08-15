Cycling | A mass crash at the Tour de France – the star rider lost his yellow jersey

Cycling|Demi Vollering, who was relegated to the chaser, defends the women’s Tour victory.

Road cycling defending women’s Tour de France victory Demi Vollering fell out of the top spot in this year’s Tour on Thursday after a dramatic crash.

Vollering and about ten other riders got into a mass crash after the roundabout, just over six kilometers from the finish of the fifth stage.

The 27-year-old Dutchman arrived at the finish line 50 minutes and 47 seconds behind his Hungarian teammate, who won the stage Blanka Vasin after holding the left route.

“My radio wasn’t working so I didn’t know what was going on. I just saw that no one from the team was there anymore, but I didn’t know about the crash,” Vas told the British newspaper of The Guardian by.

“My emotions are mixed, because we lost the yellow jersey, there was a crash at the end and I was the only one from our team at the front, but this is my biggest victory.”

As a result of the fall, Vollering’s skin peeled off and he was badly broken in the region of his left hip. After the crash, he also held his lower back.

Vollering had to surrender the Tour leader’s yellow jersey to Poland Katarzyna Niewiadoma. Vollering is now ninth, one minute and 19 seconds from the top.

“Honestly, that difference is nothing,” Niewiadoma said, according to The Guardian.

Finland Anniina Ahtosalo was the 76th on Thursday and Lotta Henttala 101:s. Ahtosalo is in 106th place and Henttala in 109th place in the overall competition.

There are eight stages in the Women’s Tour. Friday’s program includes a 159.2 kilometer long stage from Remiremont to Morteau.