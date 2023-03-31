Cycling | A Guinness world record was set in cycling: 3,619 kilometers per week

Belgian Matthieu Bonne set the record in the USA in difficult wind conditions.

from Helsinki The shortest distance by road to Utsjoki, or almost the northernmost point of Finland, is about 1,260 kilometers.

Belgian Matthieu Bonne rode a bike in a week compared to that, almost triple the distance, 3,619 kilometers, and took the Guinness world record for cycling in a week.

The record tells, among other things Cycling Weekly.

Bonne ran his record in and around Phoenix. The city is located in the state of Arizona, USA. At no point did Bonne have traction assistance.

The previous record of 3,588 kilometers was British by Leigh Timmis in the name and made in November of last year.

Bonne started driving at midnight and covered 570 kilometers on the first day at an average speed of 30.7 kilometers per hour.

The work continued after three hours of sleep, and from then on he slept an average of 2.5 hours a night.

Bonne drove an average of 517 kilometers per day, and according to his own announcement, he accumulated a total of 13,487 meters of ascent.

Wind conditions They were not popular in Arizona, and on the third day Bonne had to stop driving for several hours due to stormy weather.

Towards the end of the week, the headwind on the open highway started to be so difficult that Bonne’s assistants planned a new route so that Bonne could drive more downwind.

Bonne managed to drive without technical problems for five days. It wasn’t until the sixth day that the first flat tire occurred, which was resolved in five minutes.

“Mentally, seven days in Arizona was by far the hardest challenge I’ve faced. It was a battle from start to finish. The wind was a huge opponent,” Bonne wrote on Instagram.

Previously, Bonne had, among other things, driven around Belgium following the border and cleared the 1,224 kilometer route in about 53 hours. He has also appeared in a TV show where ordinary civilians do exercises for the Belgian army’s special forces.