Cycling | A cyclist was hospitalized following a mass crash with 30 riders in the women’s tour of France – video shows the violent crashes

Denmark’s Emma Norsgaard’s race ended abruptly.

Cycling the women’s tour of France saw a violent crash on Thursday evening, as a result of which one competitor had to be taken to hospital.

Approximately thirty cyclists fell when Thursday’s stage had 46 kilometers to go. The fall happened in the middle stages of the group, and those who came further back did not have time to avoid the situation. The crash can be seen in a video uploaded by France’s Eurosport to its Twitter account.

Competitors were able to continue their journey a moment later, after they got their bikes out of the pile and were able to pass the fallen competitors in front.

Danish Emma Norsgaard was among the worst self-injurers. His team Movistar said a little before evening Finnish time that Norsgaard was in the hospital. He had hurt his head, shoulder and cervical spine in the situation.

According to the website of the competition, the race between the two competitors ended in Thursday’s stage. One of them was Barbara Malcottiwhich cycling site According to Velonews was rejected because he had received forbidden help from his team’s car.

The Dutchman pedaled to victory in the stage Lorena Wiebes. The overall competition is also led by a Dutchman Marianne Vos. The competition ends on Sunday.