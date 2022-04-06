Cycling A buyer of a new bike can run into three nasty things, one of which is price: “Bike prices can easily go up by hundreds instead of tens”

Delivery difficulties for wheels and parts will continue this year.

New a bicycle buyer may run into three nasty things this spring: less supply than usual, uncertain delivery times, and higher prices than before.

The bicycle industry has long been plagued by international supply difficulties for wheels and their parts. According to industry players, they will continue this year as well.

“The big spring season in the bike shop cuts thinner when there are not enough bikes on the ground. Bikes can be found in stores, but it is uncertain whether a potential buyer will get exactly the bike they want, ”says the CEO of the Fashion and Sports Trade Association Veli-Matti Kankaanpää.

For new ones bicycle trade grew significantly in the first year of the coronavirus 2020. Since then, product availability problems have limited the popularity of cycling and the situation continues, Kankaanpää says.

This is due to international production and transport difficulties as well as high demand. A significant part of the bicycle factories and parts manufacturing is located in the Far East.

“We anticipate that sales of new bikes would have increased by 15 percent last year as well, but fell by 3 percent due to availability issues.”

Still, new bikes were bought more briskly last year than before the corona pandemic.

Cloth head According to him, it is difficult to predict what changes may occur in the movement and hobbies of Finns this year.

In addition to cycling, the popularity of hiking, golf and domestic tourism, for example, increased in the first years of the corona, while foreign tourism was lower than usual. The situation may not continue to be the same, Kankaanpää predicts.

“It’s a good question what happens now that the coronavirus seems to be forgotten in people’s minds,” he says.

According to Kankaanpää, it is difficult to predict the direction in which the bicycle trade will develop this year.

“The assumption is that the popularity of cycling would increase or at least remain unchanged. However, based on the beginning of the year, sales volumes may even fall due to availability problems, ”he says.

Peak Due to the cold spring weather, the cycling season is still waiting to start in the southernmost part of Finland.

The number of customers in bike service has already increased, but the biggest rush to service will come only when the air warms up significantly, says the store manager of the Velobia store in Helsinki. Paulus Palmqvist.

According to him, the maintenance and repair of the wheels is still successful, although there may be a shortage of some parts from time to time.

“For example, changing a sprocket can turn into a replacement for a crankshaft, or vice versa, when no suitable parts are available. The small parts are good to find, but the big parts are not worth breaking, ”says Palmqvist.

According to Palmqvist, delivery times for certain Shimano and Sram transmission parts could be extended to 2023 or even 2024 if the business orders the products now.

The prices of wheels and their parts have also risen. The reason is higher prices for raw materials and transportation than before, Kankaanpää and Palmqvist say.

“Prices are rising relatively more than normal. Buy-in prices for wheels can easily go up by hundreds instead of tens, ”says Palmqvist.