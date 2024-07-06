Cycling | A 25-year-old cyclist died on a mountainside

Cycling|André Drege from Norway died from his injuries in the accident.

6.7. 20:20

Norwegian racing cyclist André Drege has died in the Tour of Austria. The organizer of the competition told about it on Instagram. Drege was 25 years old.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we have to report the passing of André Drege”, the publication states.

“André was badly injured in a very serious accident while descending the Grossglockner on the fourth stage of the Tour on Saturday.”

Grossglockner is the highest mountain in Austria. It has a height of 3,798 meters.

Coop-Repsol stable manager of the Dregen stable Roy Hegreberg was broken by grief.

“This is incredibly sad. What shouldn’t happen happened. Cyclists have lost a great friend. We are a group of friends on a trip, and André was our captain,” Hegreberg commented to the Norwegian for NRK.

Italian Filippo Ganna won the section, but the award ceremony was not organized due to Dregen’s death.

The race is scheduled to end on Sunday with a 143.8 kilometer section.