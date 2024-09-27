Friday, September 27, 2024
Cycling | 18-year-old Muriel Furrer died from injuries she received at the World Championships

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 27, 2024
in World Europe
Cycling | 18-year-old Muriel Furrer died from injuries she received at the World Championships
Muriel Furrer suffered fatal injuries at the World Road Cycling Championships.

Road cycling The 18-year-old Swiss cyclist who fell at the World Championships on Thursday Muriel Furrer is dead tells International Cycling Union UCI.

Furrer suffered serious head injuries after falling violently in the junior women’s road race.

He was flown by helicopter to Zurich University Hospital, where he died on Friday.

“To our great sadness, we heard today about the death of the young Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer. The international cycling community is losing a rider who had a great future ahead of him,” the UCI announced.

“The UCI and the World Championship organizers send their deepest condolences to Muriel Furrer’s family, friends and the Swiss Cycling Federation. Muriel Furrer’s family asks that their privacy be respected during this very painful time.”

