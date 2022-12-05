The funds for the cycle paths disappear from Budget Law. In fact, the preliminary text of the maneuver does not contain the resources initially allocated for 2023 and 2024. They were 94 million euros, divided into two revenues of 47 million euros each, which were part of the cycling fund created in 2019. These figures they were designed to guarantee the construction and maintenance of new infrastructures, thus enhancing the connections linked to soft pedal mobility. A decision in this sense would have been Matteo Salvini, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport who would seem willing to move the funds to other destinations.

The resources initially blocked for the cycle paths they could be used to finance other interventions for the transport sector, not yet better identified. However, these are still in the embryonic state given that the discussion on the Budget Law is far from over. In fact, there are still many amendments that need to be discussed and which could distort or partially modify the decisions taken so far. To date, however, the government chaired by Giorgia Meloni would seem to have a different orientation regarding the issue of cycle paths and pedal mobility.